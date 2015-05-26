Royals eye series win over Twins

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Kansas City Royals shoot for a series win over the Minnesota Twins when the AL Central rivals resume a three-game series Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals took the opener of this series, 7-1, and starting pitcher Edinson Volquez fired seven innings of one-run ball. He allowed five hits, struck out five batters and issued one walk. Kelvin Herrera and Ryan Madson each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

"We felt last year was a big year for him. He really turned the corner with his mechanics on some things," Royals manager Ned Yost said of Volquez.

Kendrys Morales and Paulo Orlando each knocked in two runs for the Royals, who have won three of their last four games. Morales and Mike Moustakas each scored a pair of runs in the win.

Jason Vargas gets the call for the Royals Tuesday and is 1-1 with a 6.00 earned run average in two starts. Vargas lost his last start on Thursday at Minnesota and was touched for five runs -- four earned -- on 10 hits in three innings.

In 14 career games (13 starts) against the Twins, Vargas is 5-4 with a 3.97 ERA.

The Twins have lost two of their last three games after winning three straight. Kyle Gibson was dealt the loss for giving up four runs (3 earned) in five innings of work.

"He was struggling with his feel for off-speed pitches," Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Gibson.

Trevor Plouffe had two of Minnesota's five hits and Brian Dozier scored the lone run for the visitors.

Tommy Milone looks to pitch the Twins back into the win column when he toes the rubber Tuesday. Milone is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA and defeated the Royals in last Thursday's 8-5 win, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Milone has faced Kansas City seven times (all starts) in his career and has a 4-2 record with a 3.92 ERA.

Kansas City won 11 of its 19 matchups with the Twins a year ago.