Royals, closer Holland agree on one-year deal

Kansas City, MO (SportsNetwork.com) - The Kansas City Royals and closer Greg Holland have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.

Holland agreed to a 2014 salary of $4.675 million, according to the Kansas City Star.

The right-hander went 2-1 with 47 saves and a 1.21 ERA in 68 relief appearances last season. Holland tallied 103 strikeouts in 67 innings while being selected to the American League All-Star team.

In 196 career games with the Royals, Holland is 14-7 with 67 saves and a 2.41 ERA.

The signing of Holland leaves Kansas City with no other unsigned arbitration eligible players for 2014.