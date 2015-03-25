Royal Melbourne to host Australian Masters in November

Royal Melbourne, the venue for two Presidents Cups, is set to host the Australian Masters for the first time.

The 35th anniversary of the Australian Masters will be held Nov. 14-17 on the composite course made up of 12 holes from the West Course, which was designed by Augusta architect Alister MacKenzie, and six from the East. The West Course is ranked No. 1 in Australia and is consistently rated among one of the top 15 courses in the world.

Royal Melbourne hosted the Presidents Cup in 1998, which marked the International team's only victory over the United States in the team event, and in 2011, when the Americans won easily.

Adam Scott won last year's Australian Masters at Kingston Heath.