Rowe receives fine and suspension

Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that New England Revolution midfielder Kelyn Rowe has been suspended one match and fined an undisclosed amount for endangering the safety of an opponent.

The incident occurred in New England's defeat of Red Bull New York on Sunday when Rowe committed a reckless challenge on goalkeeper Ryan Meara in the 87th minute.

The collected fine will be donated to the charitable partners of MLS W.O.R.K.S. and the MLS Players Union.