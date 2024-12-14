Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Rowdy Lions fan banned from NFL stadiums, has season tickets revoked after confrontation with Packers coach

Fahad Yousif can return to NFL stadiums if he completes a code-of-conduct course

Paulina Dedaj
A dustup between an overzealous Detroit Lions fan and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during a Week 14 matchup has resulted in serious consequences for the season ticket holder.

Fahad Yousif told CBS News Detroit that he has had his season ticket privileges revoked and been banned from all NFL stadiums after he got into a verbal confrontation with LaFleur before kickoff earlier this month.  

David Montgomery touchdown

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs in for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.  (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

"I started trash-talking the other team, so I get that, but I really don't think getting to this level was necessarily warranted," Yousif told the station. 

LaFleur appeared to get into a shouting match with Yousif after the presentation of the American flag, which Yousif had been on the field holding. The two were eventually separated by Packers staff and game officials, but the incident left the veteran head coach stunned. 

"I’ve never been a part of something like that," LaFleur told reporters after the game. "He was talking junk to our players — giving them the throat-slash sign, and you’re trying to de-escalate it, and then he gets in my face."

Matt LaFleur sideline

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Nov. 24, 2024. (Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

PACKERS COACH MATT LAFLEUR SOUNDS OFF ON 'ARROGANT' LIONS FAN AFTER HEATED CONFRONTATION 

Yousif told CBS News that he had been asked to leave the game at halftime, but he found out only recently that he is no longer allowed to be a Lions season ticket holder, despite being one for the last three years. 

"It was terrible, I didn't think it was real at first. To completely revoke my tickets and never let me be a season ticket member again, it hurts. It hurts bad." 

David Montgomery scores touchdown

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (IMAGN)

Yousif said during the interview that he also had been informed that he has been banned from all NFL stadiums until he completes an online code-of-conduct course. 

He expressed understanding for having been in the wrong, but added that he believes that the situation has been "blown out of proportion." 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.