Packers coach Matt LaFleur sounds off on 'arrogant' Lions fan after heated confrontation 

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not happy with the unsportsmanlike conduct he saw from a Detroit Lions fan on the field right before Thursday night’s kickoff at Ford Field in Detroit.

LaFleur appeared to get into a shouting match with a man that appeared to be on the field to help hold up the American flag during the national anthem prior to kickoff. The two were eventually separated by Packers staff and game officials, but the incident left the veteran head coach stunned.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’ve never been a part of something like that," he told reporters after the game.

"He was talking junk to our players — giving them the throat-slash sign, and you’re trying to de-escalate it, and then he gets in my face."

LaFleur expressed disappointment that the fan wasn’t removed prior to the situation escalating.

PACKERS HEAD COACH, LIONS FAN SEPARATED ON FIELD BEFORE RIVALRY GAME

"I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike. I’ve never seen that. I’ve been on many fields and usually they police that much better. I thought it was an arrogant fan that wanted to get in part of the action," he said.

"I would like to see security or something step in there and get him out of there because he shouldn’t be doing that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers will go on a mini-bye before traveling west to play the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 15.

Green Bay has struggled in divisional play this season, going 1-3 with Thursday’s 34-31 loss to the Lions. Still, they remain in good shape to earn a wild-card playoff berth due to their 8-1 record against non-NFC North opponents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.