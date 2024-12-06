Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers

Packers coach Matt LaFleur sounds off on 'arrogant' Lions fan after heated confrontation 

'I’ve never been a part of something like that,' LaFleur said

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Is Super Bowl faith lost in the Packers after 34-31 TNF loss vs. Lions? | ‘The Facility’ Video

Is Super Bowl faith lost in the Packers after 34-31 TNF loss vs. Lions? | ‘The Facility’

James Jones explains why Super Bowl faith is not lost in the Green Bay Packers after losing 34-31 to the Detroit Lions. They are now 0-4 against NFC teams ranked higher than them (Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Lions twice).

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not happy with the unsportsmanlike conduct he saw from a Detroit Lions fan on the field right before Thursday night’s kickoff at Ford Field in Detroit.

LaFleur appeared to get into a shouting match with a man that appeared to be on the field to help hold up the American flag during the national anthem prior to kickoff. The two were eventually separated by Packers staff and game officials, but the incident left the veteran head coach stunned. 

Matt LaFleur sideline

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur slaps hands with his players after a touchdown during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday. (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’ve never been a part of something like that," he told reporters after the game. 

"He was talking junk to our players — giving them the throat-slash sign, and you’re trying to de-escalate it, and then he gets in my face."

LaFleur expressed disappointment that the fan wasn’t removed prior to the situation escalating. 

Matt LaFleur sideline

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Nov. 24. (Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

PACKERS HEAD COACH, LIONS FAN SEPARATED ON FIELD BEFORE RIVALRY GAME

"I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike. I’ve never seen that. I’ve been on many fields and usually they police that much better. I thought it was an arrogant fan that wanted to get in part of the action," he said.

"I would like to see security or something step in there and get him out of there because he shouldn’t be doing that." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers will go on a mini-bye before traveling west to play the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 15. 

David Montgomery touchdown

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery runs for a touchdown during the game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit on Thursday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Green Bay has struggled in divisional play this season, going 1-3 with Thursday’s 34-31 loss to the Lions. Still, they remain in good shape to earn a wild-card playoff berth due to their 8-1 record against non-NFC North opponents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.