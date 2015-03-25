Rotating healthy players mixed with blitzes part of Titans' approach to boosting pass rush

Titans defensive end Derrick Morgan thinks back to last season almost with a shudder.

Even with some teammates playing through injuries, getting a breather on the sideline was impossible at times when Morgan needed it most. He wound up playing 914 snaps, more work than all but eight other defensive ends in the NFL. Titans end Kamerion Wimbley ranked 12th himself with 910 snaps according to Stats LLC.

Being tired makes it tough when chasing a quarterback, let alone trying to sack him.

The Titans have been busy devising blitzes and packages to put more pressure on quarterbacks. Having enough bodies to rotate linemen may be what helps Tennessee the most.

Morgan says the Titans also understand how to rush better and what he sees looks very promising right now.