Rose leads with three to go at U.S. Open

Justin Rose made a couple of birdies on the back nine Sunday at the U.S. Open and was alone atop the leaderboard with three holes to go at Merion Golf Club.

After a 3-putt bogey at 11, Rose stuffed his approach at the 12th to a foot. He kicked that in, then drained a 22-footer for birdie at 13 to move to minus-1.

Rose failed to get up and down for par from a bunker at 14 to slip to even- par. He parred 15 to head to the last three holes with a 1-stroke lead.

Phil Mickelson has three pars and a bogey on the shortest hole on the course, No. 13, since his eagle at the 10th. He is plus-1 and tied for second with his playing partner, Hunter Mahan.

Mahan is in the midst of eight pars in a row from the seventh to remain at plus-1.

Jason Day is now alone in fourth at plus-2 as he tripped to bogeys at 11 and 14 to fall back to even-par for the day.

Jason Dufner and Hideki Matsuyama matched the low round of the week on Sunday as they closed with 67s. Dufner and British Open champion Ernie Els (69) are the clubhouse leaders at 5-over 285.

Among others that have finished are Brandt Snedeker (plus-10), Padraig Harrington (plus-11) and Matt Kuchar (plus-12). Last year's champion Webb Simpson and Tiger Woods both finished at 13-over, while Sergio Garcia and Masters winner Adam Scott both ended at plus-15.