Rose could return when Bulls head to Orlando

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Chicago Bulls will try to bounce back when they resume a three-game road trip Wednesday against the Orlando Magic and they'll most likely get an important piece back.

Former MVP Derrick Rose is a possibility to return to the lineup for the first time undergoing knee surgery. He hasn't played since Feb. 23 and is averaging 18.4 points per game this season.

While listed as questionable, Rose sounded like a man playing on Wednesday, although finding his rhythm is another question.

"I got a lot of confidence in myself," Rose told K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. "But who knows how many games it's going to take me?"

The Bulls dropped a 99-94 decision to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Easter Sunday and were led by Mike Dunleavy's 24 points. He made 4-of-6 3-pointers, while Aaron Brooks scored 17 points and Jimmy Butler added 16.

Nikola Mirotic posted 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls, who have dropped two of three games after winning three straight and five of six.

"We gave them some easy baskets," Butler said. "We didn't execute the way we wanted to."

Chicago is four games behind the Cavaliers for the Central lead and sits third in the Eastern Conference standings - one game ahead of Toronto and two in front of Washington.

The Bulls are 21-17 on the road and will visit Miami on Thursday.

Orlando has won back-to-back games after losing four in a row and will begin its final homestand of the season versus Chicago, Toronto and New York. The Magic are 12-26 at Amway Center this season.

The Magic recorded a 97-90 win at Milwaukee on Saturday and were led by Tobias Harris' 23 points and 10 rebounds. He made 5-of-9 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic recorded 20 points and Victor Oladipo added 15 for Orlando, which shot 46.5 percent for the game.

"This was a great team win tonight," Harris said. "We really got some good production from everyone and we hung in there down the stretch."

Rookie Aaron Gordon contributed his first career double-double off the bench, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Orlando is 1-2 against Chicago this season and has lost 13 of the last 16 matchups between the teams. The Bulls are unbeaten in their last eight trips to the Magic Kingdom.