Rose Bowl to hold Confederations Cup playoff between USA and Mexico

USA and Mexico will play at the Rose Bowl in a one-off playoff on Oct. 9 to determine the lone CONCACAF berth in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

CONCACAF confirmed the historic stadium in Pasadena, Calif. as the site of the match after Mexico won the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 3-1 victory over Jamaica on Sunday.

The confederation opted to split the one berth allotted to the Confederations Cup between the winners of the 2013 and 2015 Gold Cups. USA qualified by winning the tournament two years ago, while Mexico secured their spot with the victory in Philadelphia.

Both teams are expected to bring their full squads to the match in a bid to secure the berth. The match is perched during an international window in October ahead of the start of the fourth round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in November.

In its release, CONCACAF said it plans to allocate banks of tickets to both federations and their supporters' groups before releasing the remainder of the seats to the general public in September.