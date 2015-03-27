Rose Bowl rematch: Texas and USC schedule games in 2017 and 2018

Texas and Southern California, who last met in the Rose Bowl in 2006, have scheduled games in 2017 and 2018.

The Longhorns will travel to Los Angeles in 2017 with the Trojans going to Austin the next year.

Texas beat the Trojans 41-38 in the 2005 season BCS championship game to claim the Longhorns' first undisputed national championship since 1969. USC holds a 4-1 edge over the Longhorns, with the last regular-season meeting in 1967.