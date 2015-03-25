Rosas resigns as Mavs GM three months after taking job

The Dallas Mavericks announced Gersson Rosas has resigned as the club's general manager.

Tuesday's news comes one day before the Mavs begin the 2013-14 campaign and less than three months after Rosas was hired for the position on Aug. 1, 2013.

"I made the personal decision to resign as general manager of the Dallas Mavericks after determining that the position was not the best fit for me at this point in my career," said Rosas. "The decision was made solely by me, as I firmly believe this change is in my best interest."

Rosas was hired away from the Houston Rockets after serving in their front office for 10 years. He was their executive vice president of basketball operations last season.

"I was disappointed when Gersson told me of his decision, but I understand and all of us wish him the best," Mavs owner Mark Cuban said.