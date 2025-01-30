Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy dunks 2nd career hole-in-one at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

It's McIlroy's first event of the year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rory McIlroy's time at the new TGL has paid off early.

Days after competing in his and Tiger Woods' joint simulator league in Jupiter, Fla., McIlroy drilled an ace at Spyglass Golf Course at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

On the par-three 15th, McIlroy took a wedge from 119 yards out and hit a dart right at the hole.

Rory McIlroy fist pump

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after chipping into the hole his third shot for a par on the par 3, 17th hole during the second round of the 2024 U.S. Open on The No.2 Course at The Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

And that's not hyperbole - McIlroy dunked his golf ball right into the hole without a bounce.

It was the second hole-in-one the four-time major champion has hit on tour. His first came in 2023 at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

McIlroy is ranked third in the world, behind Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

It's McIlroy's first event of the new PGA season. He started his first round on the 10th hole, so the ace got him to three-under through six on the day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rory McIlroy swings

Aug. 25, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado: Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club.  (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA Today Sports)

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU USING SAUDI-FUNDED $125M LIV GOLF SALARY TO EXPAND SIZE OF TOWN BY 200 ACRES

It's a nice start to the season for McIlroy, who is hoping for better fortunes this year than last. McIlroy owned the U.S. Open lead late last year with a chance to snap his decade-long major drought. However, after he missed six feet worth of two putts on the final three holes, Bryson DeChambeau stole the trophy from underneath him.

That came just months after Cameron Smith squeaked out a win at the Open Championship the year prior over McIlroy in the final round.

Rory McIlroy at podium

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland laughs in a press conference following the Pro-Am prior to the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 10, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Harry How/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McIlroy has been participating in the aforementioned TGL, which started earlier this week. McIlroy, Woods, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are all team captains, with other PGA stars like Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama and Max Homa all playing.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.