Rory McIlroy dunks 2nd career hole-in-one at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy's time at the new TGL has paid off early.

Days after competing in his and Tiger Woods' joint simulator league in Jupiter, Fla., McIlroy drilled an ace at Spyglass Golf Course at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday.

On the par-three 15th, McIlroy took a wedge from 119 yards out and hit a dart right at the hole.

And that's not hyperbole - McIlroy dunked his golf ball right into the hole without a bounce.

It was the second hole-in-one the four-time major champion has hit on tour. His first came in 2023 at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

McIlroy is ranked third in the world, behind Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

It's McIlroy's first event of the new PGA season. He started his first round on the 10th hole, so the ace got him to three-under through six on the day.

It's a nice start to the season for McIlroy, who is hoping for better fortunes this year than last. McIlroy owned the U.S. Open lead late last year with a chance to snap his decade-long major drought. However, after he missed six feet worth of two putts on the final three holes, Bryson DeChambeau stole the trophy from underneath him.

That came just months after Cameron Smith squeaked out a win at the Open Championship the year prior over McIlroy in the final round.

McIlroy has been participating in the aforementioned TGL, which started earlier this week. McIlroy, Woods, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are all team captains, with other PGA stars like Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama and Max Homa all playing.

