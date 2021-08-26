Rory McIlroy threw club near New Jersey Turnpike after Northern Trust Open: 'Might not have reached the road'

If you want to get your hands on a used Rory McIlory club you might be able to find one somewhere along the New Jersey Turnpike.

The four-time major champion revealed this week that he threw his 3-wood onto the turnpike somewhere around the 9th hole at the Liberty National Golf Course on Monday following a lackluster performance at The Northern Trust Open.

TONY FINAU A POPULAR WINNER AND NOW SEEKING FEDEX CUP PRIZE

"I needed to try to get into a new 3-wood and into a new driver," McIlroy said Wednesday, via Golf Week . "I threw my 3-wood onto the New Jersey Turnpike off the 9th hole. So I was without a 3-wood coming here."

McIlroy finished tied for 43rd, 13 strokes behind Tony Finau. Frustrated after his final round, the pro took it out on his equipment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I might not have reached the road but I threw it into the trees off the ninth tee at Liberty National, so if someone wants to go get a 3-wood, there’s one in there somewhere."

Fair game.

McIlroy is competing for a spot at the Tour Championship in Atlanta next week and is hoping to close out the season on a high note.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think I feel like a lot of guys feel right now, a little jaded, a little tired. End of the season, there’s been a lot of golf. Yeah, so a lot of travel. I’m just sort of getting through it, to be honest," he said.

"I’m going day by day and just trying to get through it as best I can and try to make it to next week."