Rookies Sano, Correa out for opener between Astros and Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) A showdown between two of the top rookies in the American League will have to wait.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano were both scratched from the series opener on Friday night because of hamstring injuries.

Correa missed his second straight game with a strained left hamstring. Astros manager A.J. Hinch says Correa was still a little bit sore after an off-day on Thursday. With a five-game lead in the AL West, Hinch says he wasn't hesitating to play it safe with his young star to avoid any long-term issues.

Twins manager Paul Molitor says Sano has been bothered by a sore right hamstring for a few days. Molitor hopes Sano will return as a DH on Saturday.