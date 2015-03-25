Rookie wide receiver Allen steps up for Chargers after veterans lost to injuries

Rather than sitting and watching, San Diego Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been playing and producing.

The third-round draft pick out of California, wasn't expected to do much this season. With veterans Danario Alexander, Malcom Floyd and Vincent Brown in front of him, Allen was to take a backseat for his rookie season.

Alexander was lost for the year with a knee injury in offseason workouts and Floyd suffered a season-ending neck injury in a win over the Eagles on Sept. 15.

Allen expected to be a role player. But roles change quickly in the NFL, and he's fourth on the team with 23 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns.

Says Brown: "He has a great ability to go get the ball."

___

Online: http://pro32.ap.org/poll and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL