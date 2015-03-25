Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Rookie wide receiver Allen steps up for Chargers after veterans lost to injuries

By | Associated Press

SAN DIEGO – Rather than sitting and watching, San Diego Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been playing and producing.

The third-round draft pick out of California, wasn't expected to do much this season. With veterans Danario Alexander, Malcom Floyd and Vincent Brown in front of him, Allen was to take a backseat for his rookie season.

Alexander was lost for the year with a knee injury in offseason workouts and Floyd suffered a season-ending neck injury in a win over the Eagles on Sept. 15.

Allen expected to be a role player. But roles change quickly in the NFL, and he's fourth on the team with 23 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns.

Says Brown: "He has a great ability to go get the ball."

