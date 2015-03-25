Rookie Quanterus Smith drafted to replace Elvis Dumervil but might also spell Von Miller

The Denver Broncos drafted Quanterus Smith to replace Elvis Dumervil, yet he just might spend his first month as a pro helping to fill the big cleats of All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller, who is facing a possible four-game suspension.

Smith embraces one notion and cringes at the other.

Miller is lining up at his strongside linebacker position during training camp but if the NFL denies his appeal and makes him sit out all of September for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, the Broncos have a range of options to fill the void.

Or they could just send in Smith, the intriguing rookie from Western Kentucky.