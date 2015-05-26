Rookie goalie Scott Darling to start for Blackhawks in Game 3 vs Preds in place of Crawford

Rookie Scott Darling will start in goal in place of Corey Crawford for the Blackhawks against the Predators in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The series is tied 1-1 going into Sunday's game in Chicago.

Crawford allowed three goals on 12 shots in the first period of Game 1 on Wednesday in Nashville. Darling took over at the start of the second period to make his playoff debut and stopped all 42 Nashville shots the rest of the way, making some terrific saves as the Blackhawks rallied for a 4-3 win in double overtime.

Crawford played all of Game 2 on Friday in Nashville's 6-2 victory.

The 6-foot-6 Darling made his NHL debut with a win at Ottawa on Oct. 26 and appeared in 14 games, going 9-4-0 with a 1.94 goals-against average.