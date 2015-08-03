Rookie CB Ronald Darby standing out in training camp thus far

Like the 31 other teams, the Buffalo Bills are still in the early stages of training camp, so performances thus far should be taken with a grain of salt. Matt Cassel is reportedly taking a hold of the starting quarterback job, as is rookie Ronald Darby at cornerback.

Leodis McKelvin is still on the non-football injury list with an ankle injury, and may be out even longer after suffering a setback on Saturday. In his place, Darby has stepped in admirably. According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, Darby has been the Bills' best cover corner in camp.

In just two practices, Darby has an interception and several pass breakups, by Carucci's totals. He and Stephon Gilmore could give the Bills a promising duo at cornerback, but playing coverage against the likes of Cassel and Tyrod Taylor could skew defensive performance. Regardless, positive performance in training camp is better than poor play.

In Rex Ryan's defense, which should put plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, both Gilmore and Darby should have ample opportunities to make plays on the ball. Add in McKelvin when healthy and the Bills' secondary is taking shape.

(h/t Buffalo News)