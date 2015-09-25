Ronda Rousey named among Forbes magazine's '40 under 40'

Forbes already listed UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey as one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world. Now, they've also named the Rowdy One as one of their "40 under 40 list".

That list is, according to Forbes magazine, a proud collection of the most influential young people in business. Members of the group come from all sorts of fields, but the one thing they all have in common, Forbes says, is that "they make their own rules."

That certainly sounds like Rousey. After all, the president of the company she works for didn't even allow women athletes until she broke through and convinced him how wrong that stance was.

The 28-year-old Rousey comes in at No. 40 on the Forbes list. The financial magazine is impressed with Rousey -- not just for getting paid well to kick ass in the ring and on the silver screen, but also for "inspiring women everywhere with a recent speech about body image that's been viewed 3.1 million times and was played onstage by Beyonce in September."

Big-time stuff for the two-time Olympian. Rousey next fights against Holly Holm, Nov. 15 in Australia, on pay-per-view.