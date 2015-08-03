Ronaldo, Benzema to miss preseason tournament

MADRID (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will miss two preseason matches with Real Madrid after picking up injuries during training.

Madrid says Ronaldo hurt his back during training on Monday, while Benzema pulled a muscle in his right thigh.

Madrid left both stars off its squad for the Audi Cup, a small preseason soccer tournament played in Munich on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Audi Cup also includes host Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Tottenham.

Madrid opens the Spanish league season on Aug. 23 at promoted club Sporting Gijon.