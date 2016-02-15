Ron Capps wins Funny Car final in NHRA opener

Ron Capps raced to his first Funny Car victory in nearly a year Sunday in the season-opening Circle K NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

Capps beat defending series champion Del Worsham in the final round for his third Winternationals victory and 46th career win. Capps had a 3.981-second run at 324.28 in a Dodge Charger.

"This is the most fabled track we go to and it's the birthplace of drag racing. It is unbelievable to win here," Capps said. "I can't wait to get this season going. You wonder if you are ever going to see one of these (trophies) again. I am racing Del Worsham in the final, who is one of the best. We threw down. What a race. Just to know we can get in the winner's circle and get another Wally feels good."

Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, and Greg Anderson topped the Pro Stock field.

Torrence powered to his first Winternationals victory and sixth of his career, outrunning Doug Kalitta in the final with a 3.735 at 326.48. Four-time season champion Anderson held off teammate Jason Line, running a 6.617 at 207.85 in a Chevrolet Camaro.