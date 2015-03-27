Romo advances to U.S. Open golf sectional qualifier

DALLAS (Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo may decide to give the pro golf circuit a shot when his days in the National Football League are over.

Romo survived a three-hole playoff on Thursday to advance to sectional qualifying for next month's U.S. Open.

"It's nice to know that you can do things and get your blood pressure and emotions under control in this situation and still do good things," Romo told The Dallas Morning News (www.dallasnews.com).

"And that carries over to football, and I try to use the way you think, the way you breathe, all those things in football and it's just another tool to help you get better."

Romo's tap-in with darkness approaching earned him a spot in the 36-hole sectional qualifying at The Woodlands, Texas, on June 7.

Ninety qualifiers from 13 nationwide sectional events will earn berths in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 17-20.

