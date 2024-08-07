Romania appeals controversial Olympic gymnastics score that resulted in historic podium

The Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee announced on Wednesday that it will be appealing a controversial score in the women's gymnastics floor final

It is in response to a previous appeal by the U.S. that resulted in one of the most controversial moments of a controversy-filled Paris Olympics.

Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu had initially clinched the bronze medal for floor on Monday and began celebrating on the mat. But then U.S. coaches appealed to judges over Jordan Chiles’ score, and a review resulted in a 0.1-point increase, which moved Chiles ahead of Barbosu for the bronze medal.

Because Chiles' score was changed, and she was bumped up to third place and awarded bronze, the floor final's podium was the first Olympic gymnastics podium in history to have three Black medalists.

Chiles joined U.S. teammate Simone Biles, who won silver, and Brazil's Rebecca Andrade, who won gold. The moment came with a signifying image at the podium, when Biles, 27, and Chiles, 23, bowed on both sides of their Brazilian opponent Andrade, 25, who had raised her fists in celebration.

Now, Romania is appealing the score of its own Sabrina Maneca-Voinea's floor routine. Maneca-Voinea initially finished fourth behind Barbosu but ahead of Chiles after judges delivered their first verdict on Chiles' score. But after a review, Maneca-Voinea was bumped from fourth to fifth.

"The way in which the score was assessed and the refusal to present the full reasons/proofs for the rejection of the appeal submitted within the time limit set by the rules seriously harms the image of international gymnastics, but in particular affects the athlete, even jeopardizing their mental health," Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee president Mihai Covaliu said.

OLYMPIC LEGEND NADIA COMANECI SLAMS JUDGES OVER CONTROVERSIAL SCORE CHANGE IN FLOOR EXERCISE

The Romanian Gymnastics Federation has said it has submitted requests to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"Aware of the negative impact on Ana Maria Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation aims to correct the mistakes made by the judges and to restore the rights of our athletes," the federation said.

Meanwhile, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday he will boycott the Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony over the scoring decision.

"I decided not to attend the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, following the scandalous situation in the gymnastics, where our athletes were treated in an absolutely dishonorable manner," Ciolacu said in a Facebook post. "To withdraw a medal earned for honest work on the basis of an appeal… is totally unacceptable!"

Ciolacu added that Romania would still honor Barbosu and Maneca-Voinea as Olympic medalists, with both being rewarded with medal prize money.

