Roger Goodell slammed by football fans for not wearing mask during Super Bowl LV trophy presentation

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was ripped by safety-conscious fans on Sunday night when he handed the Lombardi Trophy to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Goodell, who was on the podium after the game, was not wearing a mask despite the league’s COVID-19 protocols that made it mandatory for players and coaches to wear face coverings during games. Several teams, players, and coaches were disciplined throughout the season for not abiding by the rules, and since Goodell didn’t have a mask on, he immediately faced backlash from fans on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

TOM BRADY'S PARENTS TELL THEIR SON TO WEAR HIS MASK MORE OFTEN AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

During the game, Goodell was captured with a mask on while sitting next to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara. On Monday morning, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that she was frustrated with Buccaneers fans because they packed into sports bars to celebrate the win, and many of them didn’t have a mask on.

"It is a little frustrating because we have worked so hard," Castor said during a news conference with the Super Bowl Host Committee. "At this point in dealing with COVID-19, there is a level of frustration when you see that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Castor previously signed an executive order, which stated that people must wear masks for all Super Bowl-related events to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. During her news conference, she didn’t mention Goodell or Bucs owner Joel Glazer, but she was clearly disappointed with the developments that followed after the big game.