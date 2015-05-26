Roger Federer notches his 1,000th career win to capture Brisbane International final

next Image 1 of 2

Roger Federer notched his 1,000th career victory and collected his 83rd title with a seesawing 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4 win over third-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada in the Brisbane International final on Sunday.

The 17-time major winner broke Raonic's serve in the third game and again in the opening game of the second set before Raonic broke back for 2-2 and then dominated the tiebreaker.

Raonic was playing a cool, composed game until he served his first double-fault of the third set, giving Federer championship point. He netted a forehand on the next point to end the 2 hour, 13-minute match.

Only retired greats Jimmy Connors (1,253) and Ivan Lendl (1,071) have won more than 1,000 matches on the men's tour.