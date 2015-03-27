Roger Federer eases to 7-5, 6-3 win against Benjamin Becker in 1st round at Swiss Indoors

Roger Federer eased to victory in the first round of his hometown Swiss Indoors event on Monday, beating Germany's Benjamin Becker 7-5, 6-3.

Federer, the defending champion who is seeking his sixth Basel title in seven years, served 10 aces against the 83rd-ranked qualifier.

The top-ranked Swiss is heavily favored to claim his seventh title this year after U.S. Open champion Andy Murray pulled out with a back injury on Friday. The Briton's withdrawal elevated Juan Martin del Porto of Argentina to No. 2 seed.

In other matches, third-seeded Richard Gasquet of France rallied past Robin Haase of the Netherlands 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Julien Benneteau of France beat Russia's Andrey Kuznetzov 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; and Polish qualifier Lukasz Kubot defeated Lukas Lacko of Slovakia 6-4, 6-4.