Rodriguez lifts US women to 2-1 win over Canada

Amy Rodriguez scored the winning goal in the 85th minute to lift the United States past Canada 2-1 in its final tune-up before the London Olympics.

Rodriguez tapped Megan Rapinoe's cross to Abby Wambach, who overran it just outside the 6-yard box. Wambach turned away from the net, recovered and then back-heeled the ball toward the goal where it deflected off diving Canadian goalie Erin McLeod.

The rebound popped to Rodriguez just a few feet in front of an empty net.

The U.S. took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute when Canadian defender Carmelina Moscato attempted to clear a dangerous cross by Rapinoe but instead deflected it past her own goalkeeper and just inside the left post for an own goal.

Canada tied the match at 1-1 on in the 57th minute when Melissa Tancredi, who entered the match at halftime, beat Solo with a shot off the crossbar.

Alex Morgan, the American team's leading scorer this year, left with a leg injury in the 50th minute. The U.S. next plays in its Olympic opener against France on July 25 in Glasgow, two days before the Opening Ceremonies in London.