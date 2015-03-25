Rodgers to sit again Sunday

Green Bay, WI (SportsNetwork.com) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will again be a spectator this Sunday as he continues his recovery from a fractured collarbone.

Rodgers practiced for this week's big matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the decision was made to keep the 2011 NFL MVP sidelined for another week after discussions with medical personnel.

"It's been a difficult morning, going through the conversation with Aaron and Dr. McKenzie," said McCarthy on Friday. "He feels like he's ready to play. He's had a good week of preparation. He did very little today. He's very disappointed, but speaking with Dr. McKenzie, this is the right decision."

Matt Flynn will again get the call for the Packers, who sit one-half game behind Detroit and Chicago for the lead in the NFC North.

Rodgers has been sidelined since the opening drive of Green Bay's clash with Chicago on Nov. 4. The Packers were 0-4-1, including the Week 9 setback to the Bears, until finally coming up with a 22-21 win over Atlanta last Sunday.

"This is clearly a decision best made in the interests of Aaron Rodgers," McCarthy added Friday. "Listening to all the conversation, the facts and evaluation, it's in our best interests as a football team and an organization for Aaron not to play this weekend."

The Packers, following this Sunday's contest, will host Pittsburgh and visit Chicago to close the 2013 season.