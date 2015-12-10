Rodgers: Packers almost had to use long snapper as emergency center

Injuries have hit the Green Bay Packers' offensive line hard this season.

Against the Detroit Lions last Thursday, the Green Bay's offensive line nearly hit rock bottom. At one point, left guard Josh Sitton was the only healthy starter left. The rest of the configuration consisted of backups.

The Packers held it together and managed to win the game, 27-23, thanks to a 61-yard Hail Mary with no time left. But what would have happened if one more offensive lineman got hurt?

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the team would have turned to long snapper Brett Goode as an emergency center, according to Ryan Wood of Press-Gazette Media.

Goode is 31 years old and only weighs 255 pounds. In eight seasons with the Packers, he has never played a position other than long snapper. It's safe to say Green Bay would be in deep trouble if he's ever called into action as the emergency center.

The battered offensive line is benefitting from a few extra days of rest this week. Center Corey Linsley (ankle) was the only player who didn't practice on Wednesday, according to Michael Cohen of the Journal Sentinel.