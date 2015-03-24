Roderick Bobbitt records second triple-double in program history, Hawaii over Hilo 89-71

Roderick Bobbitt had 12 points, 10 assists and 10 steals, Aaron Valdes scored a career-high 31 and Hawaii beat Division II Hawaii-Hilo 89-71 on Wednesday night.

Bobbitt's recorded the second triple-double in program history and set the single-game Hawaii (3-1) record for steals, passing Tony Webster's nine steals against Air Force on Jan. 29, 1983.

Valdes shot 11 of 15 from the field, had four steals and grabbed seven of the Warriors' 19 offensive rebounds. His layup with 12:47 left capped a 10-0 run and gave Hawaii 66-45 lead.

Hilo battled back to a 13-point deficit with 6:05 remaining but got no closer.

Garrett Nevels had 14 points, Isaac Fleming added 12 and Quincy Smith 11 for the Warriors.

Tre Johnson led the Vulcans with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Marcello Campbell scored 13 and Darius Johnson-Wilson 10.