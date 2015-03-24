Rockies ship Rutledge to Angels

San Diego, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Hours after reportedly trading second baseman Howie Kendrick to the Dodgers, the Los Angeles Angels acquired infielder Josh Rutledge from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jairo Diaz.

Rutledge, a lifetime .259 hitter, has spent time at second base, third base and shortstop in his three-year career with the Rockies.

The 25-year-old has 19 home runs, 89 RBI and 126 runs during his brief career.

Diaz, 23, compiled a 18-27 record in the minor league before making his MLB debut in 2014. The Venezuelan made five appearances, yielding two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.