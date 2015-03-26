Rockies recall RHP Roenicke, option RHP Reynolds

The Colorado Rockies recalled right-hander Josh Roenicke from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday and optioned righty Greg Reynolds to the Sky Sox.

The 29-year-old Roenicke was claimed off waivers from Toronto on June 2. He appeared in 38 games at Triple-A this season going 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA. Roenicke was 1-0 with a 5.68 ERA in 16 games with the Blue Jays in 2010 and has appeared in 45 major league games.

Reynolds was recalled Saturday to take the roster spot of Juan Nicasio, who had surgery on a broken vertebra after he was struck by a line drive off the bat of Washington's Ian Desmond on Friday.