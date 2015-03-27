Rockies minor leaguer Torres suspended

Colorado Rockies minor league pitcher Joseph Torres has been suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball for a violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The 29-year-old Torres, who is currently on the roster of the Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox, received his suspension for testing positive for an amphetamine, a performance-enhancing substance. The penalty will start at the beginning of the season.

Drafted by the Angels in the first round (10th overall) of the 2000 MLB draft, Torres played for Double-A Tulsa and at the Triple-A level last year, combining for a 3-1 record with a 2.24 ERA in 52 relief appearances.