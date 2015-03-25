Rockies go with De La Rosa to close set with Marlins

Pitching in the daylight has proven to be a successful trend for Colorado Rockies left-hander Jorge De La Rosa. He'll take the mound Sunder afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game set against the Miami Marlins.

De La Rosa is 6-0 with a 1.58 ERA in day games in 2013. He is also on a three- start winning streak overall and is coming off a Tuesday triumph at Philadelphia in which he allowed three hits and three runs -- two earned -- in 6 1/3 innings. He's 5-1 over his last eight starts.

This will be his 10th career start (11th appearance) against the Marlins. He's 4-4 with a 5.33 ERA lifetime against the Marlins. He earned a win on July 24 versus Miami, and over his last five starts, he's 3-1 with a 1.76 ERA versus the Marlins.

Jacob Turner will get the start to close Miami's 10-game homestand. The righty is 0-3 over his last seven starts and hasn't won since July 10 against Atlanta. He's coming off a no-decision on Tuesday against the Dodgers when he allowed 10 hits and four runs -- three earned -- in five innings.

His only career start against the Rockies resulted in a loss at Coors Field when he faced De La Rosa on July 24.

Last night, Adeiny Hechavarria drove in a run with a triple to highlight a three-run fourth inning and help the Marlins to a 3-0 win.

Rookie sensation Jose Fernandez (10-5) fanned eight batters across seven strong innings while only surrendering four hits.

"He just continues to go out there and pitch outstanding and keep us in the ballgame and give us a chance to win," Marlins manager Mike Redmond said.

Ed Lucas and Jake Marisnick also knocked in a run for Miami, who snapped their four-game losing streak.

The Rockies have still not won a game with Jeff Manship (0-4) on the mound. The struggling right-hander pitched a season-high six innings and allowed three runs on four hits.

Rockies manager Walt Weiss complimented Manship on his pitching.

"Manship did a nice job," Weiss said. "He gave up three in the fourth, but other than that did a nice job. It was tough to score against Fernandez tonight."

Michael Cuddyer extended his hitting streak to eight games while going 2-for-4 with a double for the Rockies, who have lost three of their last four games.

Steve Cishek picked up his 28th save of the season after retiring the Rockies in order in the ninth.

Colorado's Todd Helton is four hits shy of 2,500 for his career.

The Marlins took three of four games when the teams last met in Colorado from July 22-25.