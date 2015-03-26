Rockies defeat Astros in 13 innings

Chris Nelson's bases-loaded walk forced in the ahead run in the 13th inning, and Colorado snapped a nine-game losing skid 2, in the third installment of a four-game series.

Jordan Lyles (2-8) walked Thomas Field to start the frame, then Field moved to third on Astros catcher Humberto Quintero's fielding error on an Eric Young dribbler. Dexter Fowler was given a free pass with one out, and Nelson worked a base on balls to force in Field.

Aneury Rodriguez came on but served up a sacrfice fly to pinch-hitter Wilin Rosario and Colorado led by two.

Rafael Betancourt retired the side in order for his seventh save. It made a winner of Matt Reynolds (1-2), who walked two but turned in a scoreless 12th.

"We did a great job of hanging in there," said Rockies manager Jim Tracy. "Once again, it goes back to the opportunities that we had, and that we finally came through."

Jordan Pacheco hit a two-run double for the Rockies, who hadn't tasted victory since September 14 at Milwaukee.

Brett Wallace clubbed a solo homer for the Astros, who had taken the first two games of the set.

Houston picked up single runs in the first and second innings. In the former, Jordan Schafer worked a leadoff walk, stole second and later came in on a J.D. Martinez sacrifice fly.

In the latter, Wallace began the frame with a homer to center.

"I've really tried to focus on adjustments, and being ready for when I get my opportunities," said Wallace of his successful at-bats in his return to the Astros.

Colorado countered in the fourth as Mark Ellis walked, Nelson singled and both scored on a two-out double from Pacheco.

The Astros failed to push across the deciding run in the ninth as Matt Downs grounded into a fielder's choice with two on. In the 11th, Downs fouled out with two runners in scoring position.

Schafer fanned to end the 12th with runners on first and second.

Game Notes

Colorado has won four of six from Houston this season...Rockies right fielder Ty Wigginton was ejected by home plate umpire Dan Bellino for arguing hisstrikeout to end the top of the 11th by throwing his helmet...It was the 200,000th official game in major-league history...Houston starter J.A. Happ allowed two runs on three hits, with five strikeouts and four walks, over seven innings, while his Colorado counterpast Jason Hammel also worked seven full frames and gave up two runs and three hits while fanning three.