Rockies' Cook breaks leg, season in doubt

DENVER (Reuters) - Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Aaron Cook has broken his right leg, putting his season in jeopardy, his agent said.

"I would consider it a longshot that he's back in the regular season," agent Joe Bick told The Denver Post (www.denverpost.com) on Thursday.

Cook fractured his right fibula when he was struck by a ball hit by Cincinnati batter Joey Votto during Wednesday's game with the Reds, the Rockies website (http://colorado.rockies.mlb.com) reported.

Rockies officials were uncertain of Cook's future this season.

"This may not be a season-ending thing is my understanding," Rockies manager Jim Tracy told reporters. "Yet, we have to take it a day at a time and see where it all goes."

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina)