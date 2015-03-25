Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 15, 2015

Rockets star James Harden has strep throat, expected to play Friday in Game 6 against Thunder

By | Associated Press
    Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) gestures during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May 1, 2013. Houston won 107-100. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (The Associated Press)

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant, left, and guard Thabo Sefolosha during the first quarter of Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (The Associated Press)

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets star James Harden has been diagnosed with strep throat and is still expected to play Friday night in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden had what the team called flu-like symptoms on Wednesday, but he scored 31 points with seven 3-pointers to lead the Rockets to a 107-100 win in Game 5. The team says Harden was treated by doctors for the condition Thursday afternoon.

The Rockets have cut the lead in the series to 3-2 and are trying to become the first team in NBA history to win a best-of-seven playoff series after trailing 3-0.