Rockets star James Harden has strep throat, expected to play Friday in Game 6 against Thunder

Houston Rockets star James Harden has been diagnosed with strep throat and is still expected to play Friday night in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden had what the team called flu-like symptoms on Wednesday, but he scored 31 points with seven 3-pointers to lead the Rockets to a 107-100 win in Game 5. The team says Harden was treated by doctors for the condition Thursday afternoon.

The Rockets have cut the lead in the series to 3-2 and are trying to become the first team in NBA history to win a best-of-seven playoff series after trailing 3-0.