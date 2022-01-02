Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr again shows troubling side in another immature flareup

Apparently, not even John Lucas can save Kevin Porter Jr. from himself.

In the event you don’t know about Porter, just know he is a major basketball talent and guard for the Houston Rockets. But he has proven to have a shaky temper, general bad attitude and doesn’t seem to respond well to authority.

That is how Porter went from being a top-five talent in the 2018 NBA Draft to the actual No. 30 overall pick. It is why Porter was traded from the Cavaliers to the Rockets at the start of the 2020-21 season — despite the fact he was one of the Cavs’ top two or three best players at the time.

The Cavs gave away Porter for basically nothing, a pair of second-round picks. And it had nothing to do with his ability as a basketball player. Instead, it was the result of ongoing disciplinary issues, topped by a major run-in with Cleveland general manager Koby Altman in the locker room.

It was reported that Porter threw food at Altman during that heated exchange.

Now, after almost a full year of staying in the Rockets’ good graces, Porter has apparently has had another meltdown. Per reports from both ESPN and The Athletic, Porter got into another heated altercation, this time with Lucas, the top assistant to Rockets coach Stephen Silas.

"Porter threw an object during the scene, retreated to his car and left the Toyota Center’s premises," as relayed by OutKick’s Alejandro Avila on Hoops Wire.

Lucas is a former No. 1 overall draft pick, a good man who has bounced back from drug issues and is known for working with players and helping them overcome their own troubles. But he’s no pushover. While always supportive, he can be demanding in the sense that he pushes people to be at their best.

Lucas has received praise from every last player with whom he has worked.

But Porter, clearly, has an issues with expectations a professional coach and organization. That dates all the way back to at least his one season at USC.

Bottom line: The Rockets took a risk on Porter, and at first, it looked like it was paying off — big time. But it took all of one heated moment to learn that maybe Porter just isn’t worth the trouble. Not anymore.

Eventually, the young man is going to run out of chances, and that time may have come.