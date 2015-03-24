Robertson engineers 2 TDs in fourth quarter, lifts Villanova to a 29-22 win over Liberty

John Robertson scored from a yard out with 1:12 left in the game to lift No. 6 seed Villanova to a 29-22 win over Liberty in a rainy second-round Football Championship Subdivision playoff game Saturday night.

The Wildcats trailed 19-14 at halftime and were down 22-14 after John Lunsford booted a 21-yard field goal for Liberty (9-5).

Robertson brought Villanova back, finding Kevin Gulyas for a 70-yard catch and run for a touchdown, then scrambled into the end zone for the two-point conversion that knotted the score at 22-22 early in the fourth quarter.

Villanova's defense then forced Liberty into three-and-out on its next two possessions before Robertson engineered an 84-yard, 18-play drive that chewed up more than seven minutes of the fourth quarter, with Robertson scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:10 left.

Villanova (11-2) advances to host Sam Houston State (10-4) in a quarterfinal Saturday.