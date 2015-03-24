Robert Lowe runs for 236 yards and 4 TDs, helps Texas St beat Arkansas St 45-27

Robert Lowe ran for 236 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, to lead Texas State past Arkansas State 45-27 on Thursday night.

Will Johnson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 3:06 left in the third quarter, extending Texas State's lead to 31-17.

About 2 minutes later, Arkansas State's Booker Mays appeared to have scored on a 37-yard reception, but the play was called back due to a block in the back and Red Wolves (6-5, 4-3 Sun Belt) had to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Logan Spry.

Lowe tacked on touchdown runs of 24 and 50 yards in the fourth quarter to seal it.

Tyler Jones completed 14 of 22 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns and added 77 yards rushing for Texas State (6-5, 4-3). C.J. Best caught five passes for 103 yards and a score.