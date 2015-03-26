Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 20, 2014

Robben to miss Bayern's Champions League opener

By | Sports Network

Munich, Germany – Bayern Munich confirmed on Monday that winger Arjen Robben will miss out on the team's Champions League Group A opener with Villarreal on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Robben has missed Bayern's last two league games and he joins Ivica Olic, Daniel Pranjic and Breno on the sidelines.

The Dutch international tallied 13 goals in just 18 games in all competitions last season, while he has scored once in two league matches this term for the Bavarian side.