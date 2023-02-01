Rob Gronkowski shares funny congratulatory post for Tom Brady after retirement announcement

Many have taken to social media to (once again) congratulate Tom Brady on his retirement and a tremendous 23-year career in the NFL that will surely result in a bust of him being placed in the Hall of Fame in Canton in five years.

Rob Gronkowski, one of Brady’s favorite targets throughout his career, was among those that shared their thoughts on his career.

And coming from someone who also retired twice, he gets where his old teammate is coming from.

"Tommy, since I already wrote you a long retirement message last year, this time I shall say, welcome to the 2x retired club," Gronkowski wrote. "You’re a legend and you always will be, my friend."

Gronkowski wasn’t one that believed Brady was done in the NFL just yet. Last week, he said Brady is "probably getting arm checked right now" during his new gig on the Fox Sports’ NFL panel.

"It's gonna be whatever situation intrigues him the most," Gronk said. "Whatever opportunity that makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that's where he will be next year."

When Brady did announce he was retiring last year, Gronk got sentimental, and rightfully so, about his friend and teammate, who coaxed him out of retirement the first time to head to Tampa Bay to play with the Buccaneers in 2020.

They would go on to win the Super Bowl, 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs, that year.

"Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special. Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years. If you commit even just 10% of what you committed to football in whatever you do next, you will be super duper successful. I witnessed greatness for so many years and got to learn from the best to ever do it. You’re a legend and always will be."

Gronkowski would retire yet again following the 2021 campaign, and like Brady did this time around, he said it was for good. That led to Brady sharing a message of his own for his tight end.

"Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of @gronk. Nobody has ever embodied the idea of ‘leaving it all out on the field’ like Rob has throughout his entire career. Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot," Brady wrote on Instagram.

"Even more important is the person he was off the field. Focused when he had to be, and FUN the rest of the time. Having Gronk in your locker room was every NFL players dream. I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished together, and even more excited for all you have ahead of you."

In his 11 years in the NFL, nine with the New England Patriots and two with the Bucs, Gronkowski was one of the most feared receivers in the league, let alone among tight ends. And a lot of that had to do with the chemistry he had with Brady as well as his 6-foot-6, 265-pound frame and catchability.

Gronkowski finished his career with four Super Bowl rings, five Pro Bowl nods, four All-Pro designations and 92 career receiving touchdowns.