Rob Gronkowski shares a fantastic photo from middle school

To borrow a phrase from William "The Refrigerator" Perry, New England Patriots tight end and man child Rob Gronkowski has been big ever since he's been little.

Check out this photo from his first day of middle school (7th or 8th grade) that he shared on Facebook:

Gronk now wears size 16 cleats and shoes and it looks like he was already in the teens at middle school. Also, that black lab puppy. A-plus throwback Thursday photo by Gronkowski.