Rivers throws 3 INTs, Chargers lose 2 fumbles leading to 27-17 loss to Raiders

Philip Rivers' first drive and last one ended with interceptions.

That kind of mistake-filled night for the San Diego Chargers overshadowed another prolific passing game from their quarterback.

Rivers had his third 400-yard passing game in four weeks but also committed three of San Diego's five turnovers in a 27-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday night.

"There was a lot more than just turnovers, but certainly offensively, we've got to make sure we don't turn the ball over," Rivers said. "One went for a touchdown and one, the first turnover of the game, the very next play was a touchdown. So there's your 14 points directly off turnovers."

Terrelle Pryor threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter and Charles Woodson tied an NFL record with his 13th defensive touchdown as the Raiders (2-3) broke out to a 24-3 lead before hanging on in the fourth quarter for the win over the Chargers (2-3).

"You've got to show up and play your best every week," coach Mike McCoy said. "If you don't, if you turn the ball over five times on the road, it's going to be tough to beat any team in this league. That's where it all starts."

Pryor got the Raiders off to a fast start in the latest West Coast game in NFL history with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Rod Streater on Oakland's first play from scrimmage. He completed his first 10 passes and led TD drives on the first two possessions, also connecting with Denarius Moore.

The Raiders then used five turnovers, a goal-line stand, Woodson's 25-yard return of Danny Woodhead's fumble and two long field goals by Sebastian Janikowski to finish the win.

"We made the plays when they were there for us to make them," Woodson said.

Rivers went 36 for 49 for 411 yards and two touchdowns. But he also had three interceptions as the Chargers played without injured starting offensive linemen King Dunlap and Chad Rinehart.

They also lost running back Ryan Mathews to a concussion in the first half.

"Digging a 17-0 hole, it's hard to come back and win," Rivers said. "We fought — you can't question the effort — but we obviously didn't do enough to get it done."

The Raiders were without starting offensive linemen Stefen Wisniewski and Tony Pashos, as well as running back Darren McFadden. But Pryor and Woodson helped make sure that didn't matter.

The game was shifted to a late-night start to allow time to convert the Coliseum to its football configuration after the Oakland Athletics played a baseball playoff game here Saturday night. The process took about 18 hours and was completed around 3:30 p.m., more than five hours before kickoff at 8:35 p.m. PDT.

The wait was more than worth it for Oakland fans who had plenty to cheer about right from the start as Pryor and the Raiders broke out to a 17-0 halftime lead.

The Chargers' first score didn't come easily as Nick Novak had a 37-yard field goal attempt blocked by Tracy Porter. But Ladarius Green picked up the ball behind the line of scrimmage and ran for a first down. Rivers appeared to throw a touchdown pass to Keenan Allen two plays later but the call was reversed after replay showed Allen got only one foot down inbounds.

That led to a second field goal attempt for Novak and he connected this time from 35 yards to cut Oakland's lead to 17-3.

The Raiders appeared to break the game open when Woodson scooped up Woodhead's fumble and ran it in to make it 24-3. That tied him with Darren Sharper and Rod Woodson for the most defensive touchdowns in NFL history.

"He's made a habit out of doing that his whole career, a defensive score, an interception to seal the game," Raiders coach Dennis Allen said. "That's what we expect out of him. He's been a playmaker for us and he'll continue to be a playmaker for us."

But Rivers and the Chargers didn't quit, scoring touchdowns on their next two drives on passes to Woodhead and Allen in the opening 5 minutes of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 24-17.

Pryor came up with one more big play, scrambling before hitting Brice Butler on a 20-yard pass on third-and-14. That set up Janikowski's 50-yard field goal that made it 27-17.

"That's one of the better things I do, create time," said Pryor, who went 18 for 23 for 223 yards. "I'm always trying to get better in the pocket."

Oakland rookie D.J. Hayden and Woodson added late interceptions to seal the win.

NOTES: The Raiders had no interceptions coming into the game. Rivers had three career 400-yard games before doing it three times in the past four weeks. ... Raiders RB Rashad Jennings left in the first half with a hamstring injury.

