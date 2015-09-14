Rivers rallies Chargers to 33-28 victory over Lions

SAN DIEGO (AP) There's going to be uncertainty all season about the Chargers' future, whether it's in San Diego or in the Los Angeles area.

There won't be any uncertainty about what Philip Rivers can do.

Down 21-3 less than halfway through the second quarter, Rivers helped rally the Chargers to 30 straight points for a riveting 33-28 victory against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in what could be their final home opener in San Diego.

Rivers overcame two interceptions, including a 31-yard return for a touchdown by Glover Quin, to complete 35 of 42 passes for 404 yards and two touchdowns.

''No one thought about panicking and we were able to get it done,'' said Rivers, who signed an $84 million contract extension during training camp. ''We couldn't be much worse in that first half. We just couldn't get going and when we did we threw it to them,'' Rivers said.

Then came the second half. ''We felt like we had them on the ropes and they were not going to stop us unless we just didn't execute,'' Rivers said. ''We were able to keep it rolling.''

Here are some things to know after the Chargers' big win against Detroit:

MATCHING SOME HALL OF FAMERS: The go-ahead touchdown came on Rivers' 13-yard pass to tight end Ladarius Green early in the fourth quarter. It tied Rivers with Hall of Famer Dan Fouts for the franchise record, 254. Keenan Allen had 15 catches - tying the club record set by Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow in 1984 - for 166 yards.

FIRST HALF: Detroit led 21-3 after Matthew Stafford threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron midway through the second quarter. San Diego's comeback started when Danny Woodhead scored on a 9-yard run 5:02 before halftime. Rivers was picked off by Darius Slay in the end zone just before the break, keeping the score at 21-10.

SECOND HALF: It was all San Diego. Rivers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Stevie Johnson and rookie Josh Lambo kicked a 25-yard field goal to close to one point. The go-ahead TD pass to Green came with 11:49 to play. Green was subbing for Antonio Gates, who's suspended without pay for four games for testing positive for PEDs. Woodhead also scored on a 1-yard run with 2:33 left in the game for a 33-21 lead.

QUOTABLE: ''When you come out in the third quarter, you can't turn the ball over twice and not score any points,'' said Stafford, who was 19 of 30 for 246 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions. ''That's tough.''

ROOKIES: Detroit's Ameer Abdullah scored easily on his second run, a 24-yarder. He ran seven times for 50 yards and caught four passes for 44 yards. San Diego's Melvin Gordon ran 14 times for 51 yards and caught three passes for 16 yards. Chargers outside linebacker Kyle Emanuel had a sack and an interception. Gordon appeared to score on a powerful 21-yard run with a great second effort, but it was ruled that he was down by contact.

