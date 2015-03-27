Rivers helps No. 5 Duke beat Va Tech 70-65 in OT

Austin Rivers scored 23 points, Seth Curry added 19 and No. 5 Duke held off Virginia Tech 70-65 in overtime Saturday.

Miles Plumlee added 15 rebounds and two free throws with 9.6 seconds left for the Blue Devils (25-4, 12-2), who made 6 of 8 foul shots in the final minute of OT to win their sixth straight and remain atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

Dorenzo Hudson, one of three players with 16 points for the Hokies (15-14, 4-10), pulled them to 64-63 with a deep jumper with 1:19 left in overtime.

Mason Plumlee's free throw with 51.1 seconds left made it a two-point game, and had a hand in Hudson's face during his jumper that would have tied it.

After Rivers' free throw with 19.4 seconds left made it 66-63, Erick Green missed a layup and Miles Plumlee's free throws made it a five-point game.

Green hit a layup with 2.9 seconds left before Curry hit two free throws with 0.2 seconds to play.

Green and Cadarian Raines also scored 16 points apiece for the Hokies, who were just 7 of 16 from the free throw line. All of Green's points came after halftime, giving him an ACC-best 30th straight double-figure game.

Virginia Tech had the last chance to win it in regulation, with the ball with 32 seconds left. Green dribbled out much of the clock before his 15-footer bounced off the rim with about 5 seconds left. Raines then soared in from the left side for the rebound and tossed off the side of the rim before the buzzer sounded.

That came after Hudson banked in a 3-pointer over Curry to make it 58-55 with 1:26 left. Mason Plumlee pulled Duke within one point with a stickback with 48 seconds left, and Rivers made 1 of 2 free throws with 32 seconds left to tie it.

Duke overcame 38.5 percent shooting — and a 6-of-24 performance from 3-point range — by making 24 of 34 of its free throws and building a 44-38 rebounding advantage to improve to 16-1 against the Hokies at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Dorian Finney-Smith added 15 rebounds for the Hokies, who have lost two straight and seven of 10. Their previous four games were decided by a total of five points, most recently a two-point home loss to rival Virginia.

Duke was coming off a road victory at No. 15 Florida State two nights earlier that pushed the Seminoles off the pace in the ACC title chase entering the final week of the regular season.

With actor Rob Lowe watching from the front row behind the scorer's table, the Blue Devils were up 26-24 at the break but never led by more than seven points during a first half that featured some awful shooting from both sides. Virginia Tech missed 11 consecutive shots over a span of nearly 7 minutes, while Duke managed only two field goals during the final 8 minutes of the half.