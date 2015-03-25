Rivers, Collins to serve as Olympic hoops analysts

NBA coaches Doc Rivers and Doug Collins will serve as basketball analysts for NBC during this summer's Olympics.

The network announced an announcer lineup for the London Games full of familiar faces Thursday. Bob Costas will serve as prime-time host for the ninth time. Al Michaels and Dan Patrick will handle that role for NBC's live weekday and weekend daytime coverage.

Eight-time Winter Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno will work as a reporter.

Collins and Rivers have worked as TV commentators during stints between coaching jobs. Collins will call games alongside play-by-play announcer Bob Fitzgerald, the voice of the Golden State Warriors for CSN Bay Area. One of his players with the Philadelphia 76ers, Andre Iguodala, could make the U.S. team. Rivers, the Boston Celtics' coach, will be a studio analyst.