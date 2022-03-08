Rival teams gauging availability of Panthers star Christian McCaffrey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two years after signing running back Christian McCaffrey to a $64 million contract extension, the Carolina Panthers seem to have buyer’s remorse.

McCaffrey, who’s still only 26 years old and one of the most gifted playmakers in the NFL, has rarely been healthy since signing his new deal. Over the past two seasons, he’s missed 23 of a possible 33 games, and now his availability, or lack thereof, may soon have him moving from the backfield to the trade block.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that several teams have reached out to Carolina to express interest in the former All-Pro running back. At this point, McCaffrey seems likely to remain a Panther come fall, but only because of the exorbitant price tag Carolina wants in return.

Carolina is seeking at least a first-round pick and additional compensation to send McCaffrey out the door.

But make no mistake, they are listening — something that would’ve seemed crazy two summers ago. Any team that takes the talented dual-threat will have to do so with checkbook in hand. McCaffrey’s on the books for $8.4 million in 2022 and more than $11 million per season from 2023 through the end of his deal.

Should the Panthers eventually drop their price tag, they likely won’t do so until after June 1st. Sending the RB elsewhere before June would saddle the Panthers with $18 million in dead money.