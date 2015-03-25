Ricky Rubio's knee is back, and so is sizzle in his game, but victories are slower to come

Ricky Rubio's knee is finally back to normal.

So is his sizzle. The behind-the-back passes and uncanny defensive instincts that made him a rookie sensation last year have largely returned as Rubio has made his way back from a torn ACL in his left knee.

Rubio is averaging 13.5 points, 9.8 assists and 3.2 steals in the last 13 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has 43 steals in the last 10 games, the highest 10-game total since Ron Artest in 2002.

The only thing that has returned yet is the team success. The Wolves have won just five times in the last 27 games. Rubio says that has been as painful as the rehab he went through to get his knee back in shape.